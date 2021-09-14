Stakeholders hail Lagos Sports Summer Camp

The 2021 Lagos State Sports Summer Camp stakeholders comprising beneficiaries, trainers and counsellors have hailed the organisers of the three-week programme because of its benefits.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that 120 students ages from nine to 14, drawn from public and private schools in all the educational districts in the state, took part in the camping.

The programme, which held simultaneously in Badagry, Surulere and Ikorodu, was designed to keep the students busy during the long vacation.

The participants were exposed to 60 per cent sports training and 40 per cent skills acquisition.

The students were grouped into four houses and in the Lagos State colours – Green, Yellow, Pink and Blue – for the sports training and skills acquisition programmes.

Some of the participants commended the trainers and counsellors at the end of the event in separate interviews with NAN in Lagos.

Esther Jimoh, a Senior Secondary School 2 student of Oriwu Secondary School, Ikorodu, described her experience about the life skills she went through during the practical sessions as pleasant.

“Most of the students I met here are all friendly; we were able to blend very easily. Some may be uninteresting at first, but later, we all enjoyed our staying together.

“What I enjoyed the most aside the sporting activities is the Hairdressing sessions which I initially did not choose, but when I found out that the hat making session had too many students, I opted for it.

“The instructor painstakingly taught us the art of making hair and we really enjoyed the one-on-one session with her. l will continue with the hairdressing later, as I find it more interesting,’’ she said.

Nine-year-old Babalola Alimi, from Aiders Nursery and Primary School, Ijesha, said he did not miss his parents, in spite of having to stay away from them for the event.

Alimi also played monopoly at the programme with the older students.

“I really did not miss my parents, I have friends here, and some uncles and aunties taking care of us. I enjoyed my athletic session.

“I also enjoyed the athletics session where we were coached to run with others; there are several boys who run faster than me and I also enjoyed the food served,” he said.

Amirah Onileyan, 11-year-old from Ijesha area of Lagos, said she also enjoyed the athletics sessions and the life skills, where she was engaged in hat making.

One of the children minders called “Counsellor Chioma Wobodo” described taking care of the children as quite interesting and challenging.

“I have learnt a lot from the taking care of the children, especially at my status as single. I have a lot of good memories because I was able to get close to them.

“The little ones are very interesting because some cannot even bathe by themselves, so, we have to bathe them while the male counsellors take care of the male students.

“We also monitor how they react to food. Some of them may not want to eat a particular food, so, we have to get another food on the menu for them; we don’t force them.

“We also monitor their progress in the skills and make sure they are attentive in their classes and encourage them to focus,” she said.

Scott Ikoro, the Camp Manager, said the team had fantastic experiences with the children in making sure that they feel at home.

“The camp sessions from the three locations give a fantastic experience of taking care of the children. The children were exposed to sports and other life skill engagements.

“From the sporting session, many talents were discovered, even some that will represent the state at the forthcoming National Youth Games in Ilorin.

“The students were also trained in power bank making, which they all took home to their parents as one of the things gained here,” he said.

The Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, Sola Aiyepeku, noted that the programme was designed by the state government to groom the children during the long vacation.

Aiyepeku noted that the summer camp was one of the platforms created by the Lagos State Sports Commission to ensure that children in the state get the right foundation they deserved.

“Children have creative and imaginative ideas, and we need to set and put the picture in their minds to know what they can achieve, and from there, their minds will expand.

“We need to create a future, even we adult can’t see now for these children, because the future we are trying to create is only theirs.

“The more we make the camp conducive for them, the more they are able to learn more of new things,” he concluded.

NAN reports that the summer camp had sporting sessions which include: Athletics, Basketball, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Judo, Swimming, Taekwondo, Chess, Scrabble, Monopoly and Ayo.

The Life Skills tutorials consist of Hat Making, Make-up, Tie and Dye, Brick laying and many other soft skills activities.

Other activities at the camp include Movie and Pizza Nights, and Dancing Competitions.

All the participants were kitted and presented with certificates of participation, souvenirs and gift items. (NAN)

