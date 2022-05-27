Stakeholders’ disagreement stall Taraba APC primaries- Committee

The primary election for the APC governorship ticket in Taraba was suspended due to disagreement by the aspirants, an official has said.

Mr Lawrence Onuchukwu, the Chairman of the Election Committee, announced this on Friday while addressing newsmen at the Police Command Headquarters in Jalingo.

Onuchukwu said that the key party stakeholders could not agree on the mode of primaries for the aspirants of both state and National Assembly and governorship.

He said the development led to the indefinite postponement of the exercise in the state.

He did not, however, give the rescheduled date or time for the election.

The committee chairman also claimed that one of the committee members was shot and battling for survival.

“As you can see, I am not in a good state of mind. I say this because I am here on a national assignment, but some of the party stakeholders and aspirants could not agree on one position.

“Therefore, the election couldn’t go on. We have been here trying to sort out issues.

“As a matter of fact, one of my members has been shot and is lying critically ill in the hospital,” he said.

Onuchukwu said that the disagreement created tension in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Abimbola Shokoya, who confirmed the attack on the committee member, however said that investigation showed that the man was not shot, but was hit with a stick.

The police commissioner expressed unhappiness at some people, whom he called thugs loyal to most of the aspirants, who went about molesting innocent civilians.

He said that the police had since brought the situation under control.

NAN reports that earlier, a meeting of the party stakeholders held at a hotel in Jalingo turned very rowdy, leading to alleged destruction of some election materials and physical attack on people. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

