Stakeholders critical  to unlock  5G potential — NCC

By Stellamaris Ashinze

The Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) on Thursday said that stakeholders play a critical role in unlocking the vast potential of 5G.

The Executive Vice Chairman NCC Prof. Umar Danbatta, made said this in his keynote address at the 2022 Nigeria DigitalSense Forum on Internet Governance for Development and the official unveiling of Sagacity of Digital Revolution.

The News Agencyof Nigeria reports that the theme of the Forum is ‘5G: Enthroning Internet Governance for Digital Economy ‘

Danbatta said that this potential could be achieved by collaboration and partnership with various stakeholders in the telecoms industry ecosystem.

It could also ensure the provision of robust government policies and excellent regulatory framework being implemented.

He said that within any administration, government was required to put in place excellent policies that would foster innovation and development.

Dambatta, who was represented by Abraham Osademi, Head Spectrum, NCC, said as policymakers, the government should also consider to undertake its own independent economic and social assessment and viability of deploying new technologies.

According to him, it is with a view to providing a clear regulatory direction that will enable all relevant stakeholders including the network operators to make informed decisions.

He said such decisions would ensure the deployment of technologies in a manner most beneficial to the nation and its citizens.

‘’Today, as some of you may know, in Nigeria, government has already developed some policy documents such as the Nigerian Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS 2020 – 2030)

‘’It aims to accelerate the National Digital Economy for a Digital Nigeria,’’ he said

He, however, lauded the the event, saying that the theme of the event was timely.

The Director-General, National Broadcasting Commission, Mr Balance Ilelah said digitalisation was what Nigerians required at this point in time as well as Digital economy

The DG, who was represented by Dr Chibuike Ogwumike, Zonal Director NBC Lagos, emphasised the need for ethical internet usage, especially in the political era.

The Chairman Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Lagos chapter Mr Adeleye Ajayi, said there was need for all to embrace digitalisation.

Ajayi said digitalisation made things easier and better for all and as such should be used positively.

He however lauded the unveiling and encouraged that copies of the book should be bought

Mr Remmy Nweke, author ‘Sagacity of a Digital Revolution, said the book was a collation of well researched analytics on several subjects but not limited to diversification of Nigeria economy.

Nweke said it was particularly recommended for students of Mass Communication, new Media journalism and others. (NAN)

