Stakeholders critical  to unlock  5G potential — NCC

June 10, 2022 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project, Technology 0



By Stellamaris Ashinze

The Nigeria Communication Commission  (NCC) on Thursday  said that stakeholders play a critical role in unlocking the vast potential of 5G.

The Executive  Vice Chairman   NCC  Prof. Umar Danbatta,   made said this in his keynote  address at the 2022 Nigeria  DigitalSense Forum on Internet  Governance  for Development and the official  unveiling of Sagacity of Digital Revolution.

The News Agencyof Nigeria  reports  that the theme of the Forum is ‘5G: Enthroning Internet Governance  for Digital Economy ‘

Danbatta said that this potential could  be achieved by collaboration and partnership with various stakeholders in the telecoms industry ecosystem.

It could also ensure the provision of robust government policies and excellent regulatory framework being implemented.

He said that within any administration, government was required to put in place excellent policies that would foster innovation and development.

Dambatta, who was represented by Abraham Osademi, Head Spectrum, NCC, said as policymakers, the government should also consider to undertake its own independent economic and social assessment and viability of deploying new technologies.

According to him, it is  with a view to providing a clear regulatory direction that will enable all relevant stakeholders including the network operators to make informed decisions.

He said such decisions would ensure the deployment of technologies in a manner most beneficial to the nation and its citizens.

‘’Today, as some of you may know, in Nigeria, government has already developed some policy documents such as the Nigerian Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS 2020 – 2030)

‘’It aims to accelerate the National Digital Economy for a Digital Nigeria,’’ he said

He, however,  lauded the the event, saying that the theme of the event was timely.

The Director-General,  National  Broadcasting  Commission, Mr Balance Ilelah said digitalisation was what Nigerians required at this point in time as well as Digital  economy

The DG, who was represented  by Dr Chibuike Ogwumike, Zonal Director  NBC Lagos, emphasised  the need for ethical internet usage, especially in the political era.

The Chairman  Nigeria  Union of Journalists  (NUJ) Lagos chapter Mr Adeleye Ajayi, said there was need for all to embrace  digitalisation.

Ajayi said digitalisation  made things easier and better for all and as such should be used positively.

He however lauded the unveiling and encouraged that copies of the book should  be bought

Mr Remmy Nweke, author ‘Sagacity of a Digital  Revolution,  said the book was a collation of well researched analytics on several  subjects but not limited to diversification of Nigeria economy.

Nweke said it was particularly  recommended  for students of Mass Communication, new Media journalism and others.  (NAN)