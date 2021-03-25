Stakeholders from Zagon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State has commended the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) for promoting peaceful coexistence in Southern Kaduna.Maj. Ibrahim Shittu, the Media Officer of the operation, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Jos, saying the stakeholders made the commendation when they visited its troops in Gon Gora community of the area.Shittu said that the visit followed the recent protest by some women demanding the withdrawal of the military from the community.“Following the protest staged by women and misguided youths of Gon Gora in Zangon Kataf local government area on March 23

, the leadership of the community has visited our troops in the area to tender their unreserved apologies for the misconduct.“The delegation included the community leaders, religious leaders, local government officials, traditional rulers, youths and women leaders, retired permanent secretaries, and other eminent citizens of the locality.“Leading the delegation, chairman of the council,

Dr.Eliaz Manza, during the reconciliation visit, dissociated themselves and the whole community from the activities of the protesters, noting that troops presence was for their safety and security of lives and prosperity.“He said that OPSH is doing much towards bringing the lasting peace in Southern Kaduna in general and Zangon Kataf in particular.“He assured that such violent act would never reoccur again, therefore pleaded that OPSH should remain in their locality,” Shittu said. The media officer said the chairman further assured the operation of their support and cooperation towards achieving peace in the area.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

