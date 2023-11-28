Stakeholders commend Kyari’s reappointment, urge implementation of gas policy

By Yusuf Yunus

Some stakeholders in the oil and gas industry have commended the reappointment of Malam Mele Kyari as the head of the National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPCL).

They gave the commendation in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos, while calling for full implementation of gas policy.’

NAN reports that President Bola Tinubu on Monday reappointed Mele Kyari as the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the NNPCL

Tinubu also approved the appointment of a new board and management team for NNPCL with effect from Dec. 1.

Mr Ajibola Oyebamiji, a former President of Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE), urged Kyari to make the refineries work.

Oyebamiji advised the NNPCL boss to use his reappointment to increase production, implement gas policy, grant incentives for gas exploration and also encourage local gas utilisation.’

According to him, the GCEO’s reappointment is a welcome development and a cheering news for the oil and gas industry.

“He is a round peg in a round hole. For stability of the industry and implementation of the ongoing reforms policies, it is well-deserved.

“He will help maintain and implement the deregulation agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s government and especially bring to fruition the revival of the refineries,” he added.

Also, Dr Emeka Akabogu, Executive Vice Chairman, OTL Africa Downstream, said “Kyari’s reappointment is probably pragmatic, in view of the continuing transitional status of NNPCL into full private sector operations.”

Akabogu said that Kyari had obviously worked hard on this project, and the need to ensure organisational stability is important.

On expectations, he said: “I hope that he consolidates on building a strong and viable national oil company that can compete on equal terms with others locally and internationally.

“He also needs to ensure NNPCL begins to subject itself to strict competition rules, particularly in competing with local operators in the downstream value chain, ” he said.

NAN reports that the NNPCL board consists of Chief Pius Akinyelure, Non-Executive Board Chairman; Kyari as the Group Chief Executive Officer; Alhaji Umar Ajiya, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr Ledum Mitee, Non-Executive Director.

Others include Mr Musa Tumsa, Mr Ghali Muhammad, Prof. Mustapha Aliyu, Mr David Ogbodo, and Ms Eunice Thomas as Non-Executive Directors. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

