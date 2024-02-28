Stakeholders call for upscaling of USAID Breakthrough Action’s community healthcare awareness initiative

Traditional and religious leaders who participated in the Social and Behavioural Change (SBC)

community initiative of USAID Breakthrough Action Nigeria have urged governments and agencies to upscale the programme.

The stakeholders’ made the call in separate remarks on Wednesday during the close-out of the programme tagged ”Albishirinku”,

a community healthcare awareness programme in Sokoto State.

Alhaji Musa Galadanci, the Sultanate Council’s representative on health, underscored the importance of community awareness as

panacea for success in health and environmental related programmes.

Galadanci said the programme was instrumental to increased enrollment of women and children in health services in the state.

An Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Hussaini Mabera, said he gained a lot from the programme, which inspired him

to confront various challenges, and was able to resolve conflicting issues, clarify misconceptions and provided solutions to problems.

He added that because of the importance of the programme, some stakeholders were thinking of establishing a network and

voluntary contributions to sustain it.

The USAID Breakthrough Action Nigeria Advocacy Adviser, Malam Mukhtar Ibrahim-Gaya, expressed delight that the activities were

implemented in accordance with designed procedures, aired in local radio stations, as well as community contacts.

Ibrahim-Gaya said the achievements of the advocacy group, along with the sustainability plans, group members would serve as vibrant

tools to facilitate success in all the healthcare policies and services.

He explained that group members have the capacity to be fully integrated into the system to serve as standing committee members that would

ensure overall success of future related projects, having gained experience from Breakthrough Action training.

The Sokoto State Coordinator of USAID Breakthrough Action Nigeria, Dr Abdulrahman Ibrahim, said government and people of the state

appreciated the efforts and supported the programmes.

He said USAID Breakthrough Action Nigeria did tremendously well in the areas of improving social behavioural change, and expressed the

hope that the state government would champion and sustain the activities.

The coordinator identified the creation of a state programme manager, solely responsible for social behavioural change intervention, as a major

achievement.He further expressed delight over readiness and commitment of the state government and the advocacy groups to sustain the enshrined legacies.

Earlier, Mr Dahiru Kamaru, a Director in the Sokoto State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (SSPHCDA), had commended the handlers of the initiative in the state,

and assured sustained cooperation.

Kamaru said the programme equipped community members, religious and traditional leaders and other stakeholders with knowledge of

healthcare promotion, best services and encouragement to access healthcare services, as well as facility supports.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that group activities included strengthened community awareness on importance of immunisation, antenatal and

postnatal care, child spacing, overall Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (MNCH) and other healthcare services for improved public health. (NAN)

By Habibu Harisu