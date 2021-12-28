Stakeholders call for sensitisation on dangers of e-waste

Some e-waste management stakeholders have urged governments at all levels to intensify public awareness on dangers inherent in mishandling of e-waste.

The stakeholders gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

They noted that poor handling of e-waste was dangerous to the environment and human health.

Mr Buhari Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer, Eliastic Company, stressed the need for sensitisation and awareness creation, especially among collectors.

According to him, educating people on the method and ways of handling e-waste has not been easy, but with government’s intervention through sensitisation, it will make a great difference.

Also speaking, Obafemi Olagbenro, Convener, e-Waste Relief Foundation (ERF), told NAN that the foundation had organised an e-waste awareness walk to educate Lagos residents.

He added that the walk was to create awareness on the hazards associated with e-waste.

Olagbenro said that the choice of kicking-off the walk from Yaba axis was because it was the hub of ICT outfits and institutions of higher learning.

The convener stated that the foundation had engaged market women and all electronics shops at Yaba, explaining to them that incentives could be gained, if they adhered strictly to instructions on proper handling of electronics wastes.

He added that the awareness walk was also aimed at letting them know that e-waste should not be commingled with solid waste.

According to him, the awareness walk, organised in collaboration with Eterra Technologies, some government agencies and Red Cross Society, is also to engage the general public on the effect of e-waste on climate change.

“E-waste emits some obnoxious substances that will contribute to climate change and environmental pollution affecting water and soil and contributing to climate change.

‘’Using Yaba as a study is because you wake up in the morning to find old electronics dumped on streets, and such places are more prone to environmental hazards as well as air pollution.

“Such walk and awareness, therefore, have become necessary so as to sensitise the people that solid wastes should be separated from e-waste which emits gaseous substance.

‘”The awareness is going to be a continuous thing and our slogan is: ‘One Local Government per Walk’. We hope to go to all the local governments within the next 24 months,’’ he said.

Olagbenro added that the hazards of e-waste could not be over-emphasised, as it also affected human health.

Also speaking, Mr Ayodele Afolabi, Founder, Foundation of Nigeria, said that awareness, was key to addressing the challenges and proferring solutions to the problems.

According to him, engaging the younger generation in the walk and educating them will also go a long way in addressing the challenges of e-waste.

NAN reports that ERF is the initiative of ETERRA Technologies, an eco-friendly and e-waste recycling and refurbishing firm. (NAN)

