Stakeholders call for increased oil production to meet budget 2021 targets

Some stakeholders in the oil and gas sector said Nigeria must increase its crude oil production to meet the 1.86 million barrels per day target estimated in the 2021 Appropriation Bill.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate telephone interviews on Friday that the oil price benchmark of $40 per barrel was conservative.

The stakeholders said the benchmark price was expected due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday presented a N13. 08 trillion budget proposal to the National Assembly with the exchange rate pegged at N379 per dollar.

The 2021 budget has a recurrent expenditure of N5.65 trillion; personnel cost, N3.76 trillion; while debt servicing is put at N3.12 trillion.