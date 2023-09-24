Stakeholders appeal for justice in Ogoniland

By Abigael Joshua

Stakeholders in the environment sector on Sunday in Abuja appealed for justice in Ogoniland to alleviate the plight of the people of the area.

Mr Michael David, the Executive Secretary of Global Initiative for Food Security and Ecosystem Preservation (GIFSEP), an NGO said this at a workshop on Strengthening Capacity for Afrika Vuka Volunteers in Nigeria.

This is a build up to power up global day of action #PowerUpOgoni.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Power up for Climate Solutions action would take place by Nov. 2 to Nov. 4.

“We are to promote the injustices happening in Ogoniland. I have been there, I can feel what the people of Ogoniland are passing through.

“Their water and farmlands are covered with oil, it is very sad. This should not be happening.

“I’m not sure we can proclaim the land in Ogoni, the level of pollution is indescribable,” David said.

He assured that the actions revealing the injustices in Ogoniland would be carried out in Ogoni and Abuja.

“We want to call the world’s attention to what is happening in Ogoniland.

They can’t farm, fish or drink clean and safe water,” David said.

He said that Karen community in Ogoniland never knew what electricity is like since existence.

“We shall carry out the action in Karen community in Ogoniland where we shall provide street lights for the market women only.

“We want to do a massive photo exhibition in Abuja of all the injustices in Ogoniland from 2018 till Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) came into inception.

“Vuka is a Zulu word from South Africa and it means rise up or in Swahili it means awaken so the 350Africa.org came up with this campaign to say Africa wake up. We also intend to have a group tagged Nigeria wake up,” David said.

He appealed to stakeholders that are into climate advocacy to partner to fight against climate injustices in the country and also appealed for increased budgetary provisions for key agencies in the fight against climate injustices.

NAN reports that 350Africa.org is a group campaigning against fossil fuels, and the promotion of renewable energy and has also been in partnership with GIFSEP to build up global day of action #PowerUpOgoni.

Rukiya Khamis, a representative from 350Africa.org said that the group is a platform for climate advocacy and justice and urged stakeholders to take the message #PowerUpOgoni across the world.

Khamis said that the group uses grassroots organising to run locally-driven campaigns in every corner of the globe.

“The climate crisis is about power — but not just the kind of power that keeps the lights on.

“We believe that the only way we’ll see meaningful action on climate change is if we can counter the power of the fossil fuel industry with the power of people taking collective action.

“We use online tools to connect that power, help those people see themselves as one movement, and to facilitate public actions,” she said.

