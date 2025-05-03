Stakeholders advocate inclusive education for children with special needs

Academics, parents, stakeholders and counsellors have called for inclusive education for children with special needs in order to give them a sense of belonging

They made the call in Nsukka on Saturday during a workshop on “Neurodiversity Awareness and Strategic Campaign workshop,” organized by Neurodiversity Research Group (NRG), University of Nigeria, Nsukka

(UNN), in collaboration with the institution’s Faculty of Education.

The event drawn participants from teachers, parents, psychologists, counsellors, special educators, government officials and people with special needs, among others.

In a remark, Dr Charity Onyishi, Department of Educational Foundations, Faculty of Education, UNN who is the convener said that the idea is to bring experts and stakeholders together to brainstorm on how to include children with special needs (autism) and other developmental disorders.

“Our inclusive education falls short of what is obtainable globally given the fact that children with special needs are not properly integreted and accommodated.

“Presently, government is giving more attention to those with physical impairments than people with developmental disorders.

“For Nigeria to achieve inclusive education all hands must be on deck and every child must be treated fairly in education,” she said.

Onyishi expressed appreciation to the experts and stakeholders who came from far and near especially the keynote presenter, Prof. Maximus Sefotho from South Africa as well as those who contributed in one way or the other to make the event a huge success.

In a keynote presentation, Prof. Maximus Sefotho, Director, Centre for Neurodiversity, University of Johannesburg, South Africa emphasised on neurodiversity, inclusion, and equity as vital

in managing children with special needs.

He described neurodiversity as ways individual brains process information differently, stressing that the culture of Nigeria must be more receptive and acceptive for the country to achieve inclusive education

“For education to be inclusive, the country must remove every form of stigma and discrimination against people with special needs” he said.

Declaring the event open, Prof Oguejiofo Ujam, Acting Vice-Chancelor, UNN commended the convener for the awareness campaign and urged participants to take the discourse serious.

The VC who was represented by Prof Romanus Ezeokonkwo, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration, said that people with special needs require everybody’s attention and accommodation for them to feel included and motivated.

“Let us work together to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for individuals with special needs.

” By promoting awareness, acceptance, and understanding, we can empower individuals with special needs to reach their full potential in life,” the VC said.

Speaking, Prof. Godfrey Nji, Dean, Faculty of Education, UNN said that the essence of the programme is to discuss, create awareness and take action on neuro diversity.

“Our common purpose here today is to increase awareness, foster strategic conversations, and ignite action around neuro diversity.

“The concept of neuro diversity,is the idea that neurological differences such as autism, Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), dyslexia, and others are natural variations of the human brain is reshaping how we think about learning, support and inclusion.

“As educators, researchers, and policy influencers, we must not only be aware of these differences but actively create an environment where they are acknowledged, respected, and nurtured,” he said.

The Dean while commending the Dr Onyishi and her team for spearheading the initiative, assured the support of the faculty to preparing professionals who can respond to the diverse cognitive and emotional needs of learners with empathy, skill, and innovation.

“This campaign represents our effort to ensure that Neurodivergent individuals are not sidelined or stigmatized, but are recognized for their strength and be supported in their challenges,” the Dean said.

In a Lead Paper presentation, Prof Pat Okpoko, former Deputy Vice-Chancelor, Administration, UNN who spoke on “Community Reactions on the Inclusion of Neurodiverse Children in Nigeria: Exploring Acceptance and Stereotypes,” .

Okpoko highlighted some of the culture and social challenges children with neurodiverse are facing in the country.

He, however, called for a collective effort from government, communities and individuals to create an inclusive environment for children with special needs in Nigeria.

He noted that embracing neurodiversity enriches society and ensures equal opportunities for all children.

Earlier, Prof Chinwe Okpoko, Association Dean, Faculty of Arts, UNN, commended the convener adding that the autism awareness campaign is timely given the challenges such children are facing in the society.

Some of the parents interviewed applauded the awareness campaign, stressing that such sensitisation would go a long way in changing some wrong cultural perceptions against children with special needs .