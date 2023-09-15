Stakeholders  advises FG against withdrawal of PINL services

By Edeki Igafe

Mr Griftson Omatsuli, Special Adviser to the Delta Government on Niger Delta Affairs, has appealed to the Federal Government to allow Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) to continue to e secure pipelines in the state.

Omatsuli made the appeal at the Communities Pipeline Stakeholders meeting on Friday in Warri.

He said that the withdrawal of the surveillance services by the company would amount to encouraging criminalities in the Niger Delta region.

The special adviser described those calling for the cancellation

of the pipeline surveillance services contract as “enemies of the country”.

“PINL should be allowed to continue with the good work following its outstanding performance in securing the national assets,“he said.

PINL, a former Ocean Marine Solutions (OMS) 40, 42 and 30 renders various services across the Niger Delta to operators and key players in the oil and gas sector of the economy.

According to him, withdrawing the services of the surveillance company will worsen pipeline vandalism and reduce revenue accruing to the government.

He said that activities of the vandals had seriously impacted on the economy, the ecosystem, health, livelihood and aquatics in the region.

“Those encouraging the federal government to shelve pipeline security services are enemies of Nigeria and of course enemies of the Niger Delta region.

“The pipelines transverse the Niger Delta to other parts of the country and outside Nigeria. The security of the pipelines belongs to the people of the Niger Delta,“he said.

He said that the Niger Delta people taking the pipelines as their property, has increased production output and the nation’s revenue.

Omatsuli commended the federal government for creating the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, saying that it would boost the resources of the country.

Also speaking, Mr Canaan Ajagbawa, a community member said that oil bunkering had reduced drastically in the community following the operations of PINL.

“We are aware that the federal government wants to make some changes, the contract is up for review.

“Since PINL came on board in 2017, oil bunkering and pipeline vandalism has reduced greatly in OMS 40, 42 and 30 and crude oil production level increases correspondingly.

“So, we are appealing on behalf of the Olero, Egbokodo, Batan and other over 20 communities the PINL transverses.

“That federal government should allow the company to remain and continue with the good job,” he said.

Mr Ibuje Joseph, a community leader said that peace and crude oil production had increased tremendously in the area since the security outfit came on board.

“You do not change a winning team, since PINL came on board in 2017, security has improved and crude oil production has risen from 50,000 bpd to about 85,000 bpd in OMS 30 area.

“So the federal government should allow the company to continue with the good work,” he said.

Dr Jeffery Wilkie, Secretary and opinion leader in Olero Community, said that the best way to secure pipelines was to involve the communities.

“The PINL came with a formula to engage the communities in the job. Most of the workers were community-based.

Wilkie called on the federal government to retained the security company as well as increased the funding, noting that pipelines were critical to the nation’s economy. (NAN)

