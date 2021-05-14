A stakeholder in the Music industry, Oladiran Ibironke has emphasised the need to sensitise record label owners on a standard for signing new artists to boost the industry.

Ibironke, Chief Executive Officer, Dudu Heritage Films Ibironke gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ibadan.

According to him, it is imperative for label owners to insist on certain criteria in order to curb the menace of Nigerian youths dropping out of school for music.

“I see a lot of our youths dropping out of school for the entertainment industry and I think that should not be encouraged.

“I believe there should be a yardstick for signing artiste.

“Record companies should know that even if they are signing an artiste they should encourage him or her to complete his or her education.

“Without education, an artist cannot manage his or her fame.

“Most foreign artists are managed by good managers and even the artists themselves are educated.

“It will do us good in the entertainment industry if we work together and encourage the young artiste not to jeopardise education for music,’’ he advised.

The CEO said that it was not enough to encourage upcoming musician to go to school but to monitor that they are indeed in school and are doing well.

“They need mentorship because most of them truly don’t have a long term goal.

“They just believe when they start singing all things will fall into place.

“They are not prepared for the challenges that lie ahead and that’s where mentorship will be helpful,’’ he said.

Ibironke added that upcoming musicians should also be mentored on lessons of life, using other people’s experiences as a case study. (NAN)

