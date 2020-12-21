Staff unions commend UNILORIN management over welfare package

The three unions of the University of Ilorin have commended the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, for extending to all staff members an end-of-year package.

The unions include the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) Chapters.

The unions stated that the senior staff members got N20, 000 each while the junior staff members got financial package of N10, 000 each from the school management.

Speaking with newsmen in Ilorin on Monday, SSANU Acting Chairman, Mr Joseph Oyedepo, commended the management for extending the hand of fellowship to staff members at “this time of economic depression, triggered by COVID-19 pandemic”.

Oyedepo, however, urged members of the union to put in their best in various units and departments they are, adding that “to whom much is given, much is expected.”

Also, the Chairman of NASU, Ibrahim Suberu, expressed the union’s gratitude to the university management for the end of year package to staff members.

“The management has surprised virtually all staff by sending us this year’s package which is better than that of last year.

“Though the 2020 package is more than that of previous year, the staff are expecting more than this from the management,” he said.

The labour leader, however, assured members of the union that by 2021, they would be given more souvenirs and gifts, cutting across retiring staff members as well.

He also charged them to put in more efforts in their daily responsibilities as assigned by the university management.

On his part, the Chairman of NAAT, Mr Paul Awolola, appreciated the entire management for the good gesture.

“Though it came as a surprise to us but we really appreciate the members of management and we pray for their continued success in office in piloting the affairs of the university,” he said. (NAN)