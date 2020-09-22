Staff, fighters put fire under control  at LASTMA headquarters

Share the news













A fire incident was put under control on Tuesday at the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) head office by the swift intervention of its staff and some of the officials of the state fire service. Mr Olajide Oduyoye, the General Manager of LASTMA confirmed the development in a statement by the authority’s spokesman, Mr Olumide Filade. The LASTMA boss said: “There was a minor fire incident at the LASTMA Headquarters today, which emanated from a faulty air-conditioner on the second floor of the building.”

Filade quoting Oduyoye said, “Immediately the fire was noticed from the air-conditioner; the headquarters staff, following the past fire drill training, evacuated from the building to a muster point where head counts were taken. “Some of the staff trained in proper fire drill used the fire extinguishers located on all the floors of the building to douse the fire, before the fire service officials were invited through a telephone call.” Oduyoye noted that the Lagos State Fire Service promptly responded to the call and put out the fire which was still slightly burning from the air-conditioner. He said that the fire fighters ensured that the fire did not spread beyond the office where it occurred.

Oduyoye thanked all the staff and the firemen for taking prompt actions to avert the damage that the fire could have caused the human and material resources of the authority. The general manager, who said that if the fire had excalated, it could have been a setback to LASTMA, enjoined all residents of the state to always be at alert to happenings around their environments. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a fire incident at the LASTMA office in Oshodi left several vehicles destroyed on Aug. 14. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained, but no life was lost to it. (NAN)

