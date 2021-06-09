SSUCOEN calls for mainstreaming demonstration schools into Colleges of Education

Mr Danladi Msheliza, President, Senior Staff Union of Colleges of Education in Nigeria (SSUCOEN), has called for the mainstreaming of demonstration schools into the Colleges of Education (COEs).

Msheliza made the call at the 3rd National Quadrennial Conference of the union in Abuja on Wednesday.

The conference has the theme: “Trade Unions and Emerging Challenges in the World of Work”.

The President said mainstreaming the demonstration schools would help fulfill the requirements for graduation of students of Primary Education Studies (PES) and Early Child Care Education (ECCE).

Demonstration schools are elementary or secondary schools operated in with a college, or other teacher education and used for the training of future teachers, educational experimentation, educational research, and professional development.

According to him, mainstreaming demonstration schools into COEs a requirement for the graduation of PES and ECCE.

He also called on the Federal Government to resume the stalled renegotiation of the 2010 FGN/SSUCOEN agreement, with a view to addressing most of its challenges.

“I call on the Federal Government to without further delay and in the interest of industrial harmony mainstream demonstration schools to fulfill requirements for graduation of students of PES and ECCE.

“Government should also reverse the policy of outsourcing of and cleaners

“So as to allow institutions have full of security and cleaners to ensure a safe, clean and hygienic environment in campuses,” he said.

On the unions’ achievements in the last four years, Msheliza said union had successfully secured approval for the of CONTEDISS 15 for Administrative and Accountant Officer Carders.

He listed other achievements to include secured approval for a uniform package for registrars, bursars and librarians and also of consolidated and health workers salaries, among others.

Also, the President of Nigeria Labour (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, called on the government to always look at issues rather looking at the workers agitating for their rights.

Wabba noted labour force must always be accorded respect and they translate their labour into wealth in the various aspect of the economy.

According to him, workers all around the world create wealth in different sectors. Workers in the country must also be accorded the same respect by treating them fairly.

“Development about building infrastructures but welfare and security of the people both economic and physical security which the concept of development.

“Workers around the world create the wealth of the country in different sectors and as such must be respected.

“Respect for rule of law and collective bargaining must be respected by the government but those laws are being undermined by impunity.

challenge is the issue of payment of workers entitlement which should be addressed. There should be fairness and justice for the workers,” he said.

Wabba, therefore, reiterated as part of the priority of the working class to budget adequately for the institutions so schools can compete globally with others.

He also called for the mainstreaming of demonstration schools which are an integral part of the COEs and as well training institutions.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary, National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), Prof. Pauline Okwelle, called for the development and training of quality teachers to meet the need of the students.

Okwelle pledged to continue the review of curriculum that would suit the present need of the people, while Lao calling on the union to implement policies that would help the teaching profession. (NAN)

