SSUCOEN applauds FG on 40% IGR deduction cancellation

By Joan Nwagwu

The Senior Staff Union in Colleges of Education, Nigeria (SSUCOEN), has commended the Federal Government for canceling the policy of deducting 40 per cent from internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of tertiary institutions.’

Mr Danladi Msheliz, President of SSUCOEN, gave the commendation in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Msheliz said the cancellation was imperative as it would have inflicted damage to the tertiary education sector already struggling due to paucity of funds.

According to him, the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman (SAN), announced the cancellation of the policy when he represented President Bola Tinubu at the 75th Founder’s Day ceremony of the University of Ibadan.

Msheliza therefore, commended President Bola Tinubu for canceling the policy.

He also, urged Mr president to revisit the various past agreements reached with the union with the aim to improve the quality of education in the country.

“The president as a visitor to the university pledged his commitment to the reform of the nation’s education sector as the bedrock for national development.

“A leaked memo addressed to the heads of all tertiary institutions recently by the government.

“It said that starting from November universities, Polytechnics, Colleges of Education, and non technical, will have 40 per cent of their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) deposited in their accounts will be deducted automatically via the Treasury Single Account.

“SSUCOEN wants the government to leave the revenue generated internally alone and focus on strengthening and sustaining the country’s image,” he said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

