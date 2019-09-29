SSS releases Chido Onumah

The Coordinator of the African Centre for Media & Information Literacy (AFRICMIL) Mr Chido Onumah has been released after being held by the SSS in Abuja Sunday.
AFRICMIL confirmed Onumah’s release on its Facebook page Sunday night.
See post below:
