SSS releases Chido Onumah

September 29, 2019 Editor News, Project 0

The Coordinator of the African Centre for Media & Information Literacy (AFRICMIL) Mr Chido Onumah has been released after being held by the SSS in Abuja Sunday.

AFRICMIL confirmed Onumah’s release on its Facebook page Sunday night.

