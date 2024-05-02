SSPWA Marks World Book Day At Beams Royal Academy, Inaugurates Readers Club

A Non-Governmental Orgnisation (NGO) under the aegis of South South Professional Women Association (SSPWA) on Thursday embarked on enlightenment campaign on book reading to activate reading culture among school pupils as part of activities to mark 2024 World Book Day.

It would be recalled that the World Book Day was created by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on 23 April 1995 as a worldwide celebration of books and reading. April 23 is very remarkable in that it is the date on which several prominent authors, William Shakespeare, Miguel de Cervantes and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega all died.

Subsequently, annually the World celebrates World Book Day on 23 April and this year’s theme is “Read Your Way”.

Speaking at the location, Beams Royal Academy, the South South Professional Women Association (SSPWA) General Secretary, Mrs Emem Olutoke Ph.D, recalled that though the World Book Day is celebrated on April 23, but every countries of the world and organizations choose days convenient to them to celebrate it, adding that this was why SSPWA is in school on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Mrs Olutoke who represented the SSPWA National President, Chief Mrs Vera Osuhor, explained to the pupils that the purpose of the visit was to enlighten and encourage them on the importance of reading books, starting and reading books from the beginning to the end.

Further, she informed them that SSPWA visit to their school was prompted by the need to set up and inaugurate Readers Club that will focus on reading books and learning from reading books.

According to Mrs Olutoke, “Even if you want to be a footballer or any other profession, if you don’t read to acquire knowledge on how to do it, you will not be successful or be able to perform better.”

She presented to the pupils who constitute the foundation members of the Book Club with banners as take home items with various inscriptions written on it explaining that it will serve as reminder to them that everyday, they must ensure reading a book even at their homes.

“This is something to remind you, I have a responsibility. I promised the SSPWA team who came to my school. It is also a promise to the United Nations. It is a promise to God and then a promise to your school because you want to make your school proud by reading a book everyday”, SSPWA National Secretary further stressed.

Also speaking, a member of SSPWA team on the visit, Rosemary Ogbole, noted that one cannot achieve anything in life successfully without reading. According to her, “Reading gives you knowledge, more understanding, more enlightenment on issues generally in life.

“Reading is very important aspect of our life as human beings and it helps us to succeed. It helps us to know the minds of other people because people who write books have something in mind before writing the books. Whatever you want to be in life, you have to read to understand the field and fit in better.”

The climax of the SSPWA visit to the school for the World Book Day includes presentation of books for the school library and reading drills undertaken by the pupils who exhibited great degree of reading skills. This was followed by the formal inauguration of the Readers Club of Beams Royal Academy. Also, was the appointment of three SSPWA Book Ambassadors among the pupils in addition the school Proprietress who were presented with certificates namely: Abdullahi Abdulakeem, Wada Aisha and Nezeera Abdullahi.

The Proprietress of the Beams Royal Academy in Kurudu satellite town of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Mrs Linda Ben-Stephen, expressed appreciation to the SSPWA for selecting the School. She noted that it was exciting to the pupils to read together and be encourage to always read.

She assured that with inauguration of the Readers Club, it will motivate the pupils’ interest in reading together every Friday during which the school holds club activities.

The pupils inaugurated as members of the Readers Club and their banners with respective inscriptions include: Steven Benjamin (I love book), Delight Dennis (I love reading), Nezeera Abdullahi (Reading Empowers. Promote the reading culture), Aisha Wada (Reading my way) and Tasiu Usman (Read your way).

Others include Ikeji Blessing (Reading empower. Promote the reading culture), Sani Yussirat (I support reading in my school), Okoye Kamsi (Readers are leaders) and Abdulahi Abdulakim (I love books).