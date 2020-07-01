SSG, 10 others test positive for COVID-19 in Osun – Health Commissioner

Share the news













Mr Wole Oyebamiji, the Secretary to Osun Government (SSG) has tested positive to COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the state to 127.

Dr Rafiu Isamotu, the State Commissioner for Health Commissioner, who disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo on Tuesday, said 10 other new cases were also recorded.

“I want to confirm to you that our SSG and some of the staff around him have tested positive to the virus.

“They are all in stable condition and are receiving adequate medical care”,the Commissioner said.

Isamotu said that the 11 new cases were from the contact tracing of previous confirmed cases in the State.

He said with the new confirmed cases, the number the infection in the state has risen to 127, with 74 active cases.

Isamotu ,however, said that one patient had been discharged from the isolation centre after tested negative to the virus.

The commissioner noted that one of the reasons for the sudden rise in virus in state was largely due to the nonchalant attitude of residents towards the precautionary measures against the spread of the virus.

He said government might be forced to impose another lockdown, if residents

continue to disregard the laid down precautionary measures against the spread of the virus.

According to him, there are strong reasons to believe that the state now has community transmission around Ilesa town in the state.

“If you observe, our cases have been on the rise consistently in the last two weeks or so.

“The reason is simple. Our people are beginning to be too casual about the spread of the virus.

“The lack of strict adherence to safety protocols and guidelines is one of the main reasons for the rise.

” As a matter of fact, we are beginning to suspect that we have community transmission around Ilesa axis.

“Government is reviewing the cases. Soon, we shall announce other stricter measures to contain the spread of the virus in that axis.

“We have intensified our enforcement drive.

” Some people were arrested for violating safety protocol and were made to go through a compulsory course on COVID-19 preventive protocols.

“We will go a step further by setting up a mobile court to try and sentence violators of safety protocols and guidelines.

“We must collectively join hands with the government to contain the spread of the virus.

“With the latest development, the number of our active cases is 74.

” We have 127 confirmed cases, out of which the State has successfully treated and discharged 48 patients, while five deaths have been recorded,” Isamotu said. (NAN)

