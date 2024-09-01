SSANU reiterates call for payment of 4 months withheld salaries

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has reiterated the call for the immediate payment of the four months withheld salaries of its members.

By Joan Nwagwu

Mr Mohammed Ibrahim, National President of SSANU. said this in a communique issued on Sunday in Abuja, at the end of the union’s 49th Regular National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that President Bola Tinubu had directed that all withheld salaries of the lecturers should be paid.

Ibrahim said that the meeting was called to addresses grievances, ranging from withheld salaries, to systemic policy failures and the delay in implementing the agreement reached with its memebers.

“The continued non-payment of four months’ salaries for SSANU and NASU members, despite a presidential directive for their release, featured prominence at the meeting.

“We are perplexed that our members have yet to receive their due salaries nearly two months after the directive.

“The NEC has called on relevant government agencies to expedite the payment,” Ibrahim said.

He also said that another major concern was the unpaid Earned Allowances, which were budgeted at N50 billion in 2023 but remained unsettled.

He urged the government to investigate the delay and release the funds urgently to prevent further disruption in the education sector.

“The NEC also called for swift re-negotiation of the 2009 agreement between the Federal Government and SSANU.

“While we appreciate the reconstitution of the negotiation committee, we urge the government to expedite the process and include us promptly,” he said.

Ibrahim also denounced the rising costs of university tuition and utility tariffs.

He expressed concern that the increases, exacerbated by recent economic policies, were unaffordable for many Nigerians and could further strain university operations.(NAN)