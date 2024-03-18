SSANU, NASU warning strike disrupt admin, academic activities in UNN

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondents who monitored the situation at the reports that the strike affected some ongoing examinations at both campuses of the university.

NASU, SSANU strike partially disrupts academic activities in UNN, Enugu campus

Students who were writing examinations earlier were allowed to finish while those who started their afternoon papers were chased out of the classrooms and stopped from writing their exams.

The striking members also closed many offices including Students Affairs and others.

Some of the students lamented the negative effects of the strike in their studies.

Miss Ijeoma Edeh, a 400 level student of the Faculty of Environmental Studies, said the strike if allowed to go on, would affect her seriously.

“Please, government should pay them, otherwise a prolonged strike will spell doom for some of us,” Edeh said.

Another 400 student of the Faculty of Architecture, Favour Obichili, appealed to the Federal Government to resolve their grievances and meet their demands.

SSANU and NASU said the warning strike called by their national Joint Action Committee (JAC) was to protest Federal Government’s failure to pay their members four months withheld salaries during their strike in 2022.

Addressing members during an emergency congress in the UNN, Dr. Linus Akata, Chairman of SSANU-UNN flanked by Comrade Ekene Amu, Chairman of NASU-UNN said the emergency congress was to tell their members about the warning strike declared by JAC.

Akata said that the strike would be total and comprehensive in UNN, in total adherence and compliance to the directive of the national leadership.

He said that all the administrative offices and essentials service sections of the university were already under lock and key,

The union leader warned that the unions would deal decisively with any member found defaulting or sabotaging the seven day warning strike.

“Members are directed to go home immediately after this congress and stay away from work until the seven-day warning strike ends, as any defaulting member will be decisively dealt with.

“This warning strike is total and comprehensive as administrative block of the UNN, offices, works department, University Medical Centre, University Primary School and among others have been shut down till the end of the strike.

“There will be no water and electricity supply from the university hostels, also internet facilities from the university have been shut down for the period as we have directed our members working in these places to go home,” he said.

Akata said that the unions had no apology over the seven-day warning strike as their national leadership had done everything necessary to avert the strike by appealing to government to do the needful.

“SSANU and NASU have written so many letters to government, held several press conferences, led delegations to government officials in a bid to resolve the issue but all to no avail.

“So, at the end of this warning strike, if the government did not meet our demand we will also take directive from our national body on the next line of action,” he said.

Akata urged members to go home and relax till the end of the strike but should report any threat or query for not coming to work from management, head of department or faculty to the union. (NAN

By Hilary Akalugwu