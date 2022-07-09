Sri Lankan PM’s residence set on fire amid protests

The home of Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been set on fire.

Over the past hour the unrest between protesters and police has intensified outside Wickremesinghe’s residence in the country’s capital Colombo.

#SriLankaProtests | Stand off between anti-government protesters and police intensifies outside Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's residence pic.twitter.com/PzeW5Xz391 — NDTV (@ndtv) July 9, 2022

Source: BBC

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

