Sri Lanka says COVID-19 3rd wave disrupting its economic recovery

May 20, 2021



The Central Bank Sri Lanka (CBSL) on Thursday said  that the country’s economic recovery being disrupted by an ongoing third wave COVID-19 infections.

“The Sri Lankan economy, which rebounded notably during the second half 2020 and early as per available indicators, is experiencing renewed disruptions due the of the third wave of the and related preventive measures, including isolations,’’ the CBSL said its monthly monetary policy .

The CBSL statement said that impacts from the third wave are expected be lower than during the first two waves due selective restrictions and the country’s ongoing vaccination program.

Meanwhile, fiscal and monetary support for recovery will be maintained.

The central bank said it would maintain its accommodative monetary policy amid this third wave of infections as inflation well anchored.

The Standing Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR) and the Standing Lending Facility Rate (SLFR) will therefore remain at 4.50 per cent and 5.50 per cent respectively.

Accommodative monetary policy has been successful increasing credit the private sector during the first quarter of , the CBSL said. (Xinhua/)

