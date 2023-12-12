Squash: Winning our first match good for us, Ajagbe  says

Babatunde Ajagbe, Captain of Team Nigeria said on Tuesday that winning the opening match at the ongoing World Team Squash Championship in Tauranga, New Zealand gave the team the confidence to perform well at the tournament.

Ajagbe said this in a telephone interview with NAN at the tournament which served-off on Monday at Tauranga, New Zealand.

NAN reports that Ajagbe defeated Shota Yasunari 3-2, while Onaopemipo Adegoke won his match against Yujin Ikeda 3-2, while Gabriel Olufunmilayo defeated Yuta Ando 3-1.

“Yes I am happy, and I feel very great winning our opening matche, we intend to take each match as it comes and give it our best shot.

“The team is focused, our goal is to give a good account of ourselves and represent Nigeria and Africa in the best possible way,” he said.

Also speaking with NAN the number two ranked male player in the country, Gabriel Olufunmilayo, said winning their first match had boosted the team`s morale.

“I feel so good winning the first match against Japan, they gave us a good fight but we didn’t give them any room. I was cramping throughout my match likewise Onus yet we fought hard to make a big win.

” We will be playing against Switzerland which is a very good team but we are going all out today to show the World that Nigeria has fantastic players,” he said.

Kehinde Samuel told NAN that being at the tournament has been a great experience and the team winning its first match was a great way to start off.

“We feel good as a team as the match was a crucial one we had to win to be able to pave our way to qualify from the pool stage.

“We gave in so much fight, making sure that we kept our heads high and ultimately, it worked out just fine.

“We’re glad to have started like this into the tournament as this is the first time the majority of the team would be participating in a World Team Championship event.

“Moving forward, we look forward to qualify from the pool stage and with the help of our most senior and experienced player in Ajagbe, we will make it,” he said.

NAN reports that the tournament will run from Dec.11 to Dec.17 at the New Zealand’s Mercury Baypark Arena, and the Devoy Squash and Fitness Centre, Tauranga.

NAN reports that the team, comprising Tunde Ajagbe, Onaopemipo Adegoke, Olufunmilayo and Kehinde Samuel, is one of the 24 teams participating in the championship organised by World Squash Federation.

The biennial tournament, which sees four-man squads from national federations, provides the platform for the teams to battle it out for the title of World Squash Team Champions.(NAN)

By Aderonke Ojediran

