Spy Number Plate: Jigawa CP warns personnel against extortion, unethical conducts

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The Commissioner of Police in Jigawa, Mr Aliyu Tafida has warned police personnel against human rights violation, extortion and other unethical conducts while enforcing ban on spy number plate in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Lawan Shiisu, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Dutse.

Tafida gave the warning in furtherance to the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba with regards to the ban on spy number plate in the country.

He directed Area Commanders (ACs) and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to professionally enforce the order and conficscate all spy number plates with immediate effect.

The CP advised those in possession of such number plates to submit it to the Police Headquarters or the nearest police station.

“Police officers and officers of other security agencies attached to VIPs who use spy number plates are to ensure compliance with the IGP’s directive or risk being arrested for disobedience to lawful order,” he said.

While reitrating commitment of the command to protect lives and property, Tafida urged the people to cooperate with police to enhance security in the state. (NAN)

