Spotlight on Asset Recovery: ANEEJ Presents First World GFAR Policy Brief



A foremost civil society organization, CSO working in the area of anti-corruption with special focus on Asset Recovery, Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice, ANEEJ has launched a compendium that spotlights the global activities on Asset Recovery, Management and Utilization in Nigeria.



In his welcome address at the opening of the launch, the Executive Director of ANEEJ, Rev. David Ugolor informed the audience that the research launched Wednesday was the first of its kind in the world.



He specifically thanked the Foreign Commonwealth Office for Development, FCOD of the UK government for providing the funding and enabling environment to engage with both local and international community on the issue.



It was at the Global Forum on Asset Recovery that the agreement for the repatriation of $322.5 million recovered Abacha loot was signed. Since then, Nigeria has recovered stolen asset from various foreign jurisdictions including the $311.8 million Abacha loot from the Bailiwick of Jersey in 2020, the 5.5 million Euro Abacha loot recovered from Northern Island in 2020, the $954,807.40 Alamieyesiegha loot recovered from the United States of America in 2023, and many others.



The launch had in attendance representatives of government, diplomatic corp, civil society organizations and media. These include Office of the Honourable Minister of Youth Development, representatives of FCOD, the American Embassy in Nigeria and Nigeria Extractive Transparency Initiative, NEITI.



Others at the event that participated in the launch are Dr. Demola Bakare of ICPC, Representative of Open Governance Partnership and others.