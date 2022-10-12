Sports writers in Kwara commend FG for honouring late Rashidi Yekini 

By Olayinka Owolewa

The Kwara chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has commended the Federal Government for honouring deceased football legend, Rashidi Yekini, with posthumous award of Member of the Order of the Niger.

Yekini hailed from Irra in Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara.

He scored Nigeria’s first ever World Cup goal against Bulgaria in 1994.

Yekini’s 21st minute goal in that match was is also the earliest Nigeria ever scored in a World Cup tournament.

Yekini also scored 13 African Confederation Cup goals in his lifetime and was the then third top scorer of all time.

The late Yekini was among the 11 outstanding personalities from Kwara, and 456 Nigerians who were conferred with national honours.

He was one of the two that were awarded posthumous honour from Kwara, the other being Chief Superintendent of Police Benedict Okoh Ajide.

Kwara SWAN’s secretary, Olayinka Owolewa, stated on Wednesday in Ilorin that the honour was in recognition of the late striker’s contribution to the development of the round leather game in Nigeria; in Africa and in the world.

Owolewa described Yekini as a true patriot who paid his dues both at the national and international levels with various clubs.

Late Yekini, all-time top goalscorer for Nigeria had a successful professional career which spanned more than two decades, and was mainly associated with Vitória de Setúbal FC of Portugal, but he also played in six other countries besides Nigeria.

Yekini scored 37 goals as a Nigerian international and represented Nigeria in seven major tournaments, including two World Cup championships.

He was also named the African Footballer of the Year in 1993. Rashidi Yekini died on May 4, 2012. (NAN)

