Sports Writers boycott Wikki Tourists FC activities over shabby treatment

March 21, 2021



Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Bauchi  State chapter, on Sunday, directed its members to boycotted all activities involving Wikki Tourists FC of Bauchi.

Secretary of the association in the state, Bala Bawaji, said in a statement issued Sunday that the measure was necessary to express displeasure over the shabby treatment of Journalists .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Sports Writers denied access to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium to cover the Nigeria Professional Football   (NPFL) Day 17 match, Wikki Tourists and Kano Pillars.

The Secretary said in spite of the tags provided to Journalist   management of Wikki Tourists, Sports Journalists blocked from entering the stadium to discharge their duties.

“SWAN expresses  dismay with the management of Wikki Tourist FC of Bauchi over the unending disregard for Sports Journalists in Bauchi.

“Such development is hindering members from carrying out their legitimate duties whenever the team is playing home matches.

“Therefore, the leadership of the Sports Writers Association   directed all members to boycott all activities of Wkki Tourists FC, with immediate effect,” he said.

The secretary expressed concern that the incident of disrespect for  Sports Writers at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium Bauchi, kept recurring  during matches involving the club.

Bawaji reiterated that the boycott was indefinite, until discussions held with Management of Wikki FC to address the problem.

Mr Imrana Gallaje, a Journalist, told NAN that they were treated with disdain and contempt at the gate of the stadium, despite the tags issued to them.

“We arrived at the gate of the stadium with our tags 2pm to make sure that we get seated before the arrival of the teams as the match was to 4pm.

“We remained at the gate uptil 4pm, and had to leave when we could no longer bear the embarrassment,” Galaje said.

Commenting development, Officer of Wikki FC, Nasiru Kobi, said the incident was unfortunate, saying Sports Journalists were held with high esteem.

He assured that the matter would be as soon as possible.(NAN)

