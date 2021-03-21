Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Bauchi State chapter, on Sunday, directed its members to boycotted all activities involving Wikki Tourists FC of Bauchi.

Secretary of the association in the state, Bala Bawaji, said in a statement issued Sunday that the measure was necessary to express displeasure over the shabby treatment of Journalists .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sports Writers were denied access to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium to cover the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Day 17 match, between Wikki Tourists and Kano Pillars.

The Secretary said in spite of the tags provided to Journalist by management of Wikki Tourists, Sports Journalists were blocked from entering the stadium to discharge their duties.

“SWAN expresses dismay with the management of Wikki Tourist FC of Bauchi over the unending disregard for Sports Journalists in Bauchi.

“Such development is hindering members from carrying out their legitimate duties whenever the team is playing home matches.

“Therefore, the leadership of the Sports Writers Association has directed all members to boycott all activities of Wkki Tourists FC, with immediate effect,” he said.

The secretary expressed concern that the incident of disrespect for Sports Writers at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium Bauchi, kept recurring during matches involving the club.

Bawaji reiterated that the boycott was indefinite, until discussions were held with Management of Wikki FC to address the problem.

Mr Imrana Gallaje, a Journalist, told NAN that they were treated with disdain and contempt at the gate of the stadium, despite the tags issued to them.

“We arrived at the gate of the stadium with our tags by 2pm to make sure that we get seated before the arrival of the teams as the match was to start 4pm.

“We remained at the gate uptil 4pm, and had to leave when we could no longer bear the embarrassment,” Galaje said.

Commenting on the development, Media Officer of Wikki FC, Nasiru Kobi, said the incident was unfortunate, saying Sports Journalists were held with high esteem.

He assured that the matter would be resolved as soon as possible.(NAN)

