Sports Ministry appoints Mikel Obi as Ambassador

June 19, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Sports 0



The Minister for Youths and Sports , ,   commended the dedication of former Super Eagles Captain, John Mikel Obi.

He also announced Mikel Obi as an Ambassador of the sports ministry.

The minister gave the commendation at a press conference held in Mikel-Obi’s honor at the National Stadium, Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Dare said that Obi’s appointment is aimed  at inspiring  “young Nigerians strive for excellence”.

According ,  the former Chelsea star is a role model whose lasting legacies in football has continued have positive impact on youths in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria () reports  that the former Super Eagles captain has 91 caps for the National Team, is a Champions League winner and a bronze medalist at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

proud of you, proud of your achievements. You have built a brand that is reputable around the world.

“From today, you are official ambassador. We believe in  your leadership and mentorship, the youths have a lot learn.

going to build a partnership your brand, we will support you. We  have the talents.

“I strongly believe that collaboration we will build a sustainable legacy,” the minister said.

In response Obi applauded the minister for honoring .

He  promised to work hand in hand the minister in order to reposition sports in the country.

“I didn’t see coming, but I appreciate the gesture. I will do all I can in my capacity to mentor the young ones.

“Not just in football, basketball, volleyball and other sports. It is important to ensure that the is uniform,” Obi said.

also reports that Obi, who has won a lot of laurels, was CAF’s  most promising player 2005 and FIFA World Youth Champions silver ball 2005. ( )

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,