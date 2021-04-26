The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, says government will support the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) in taking the female football league to the next level.

Dare gave the assurance while speaking with newsmen at the end of the 2020/2021 NWFL Premiership Super Six at the Otunba Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu-Ode on Sunday.

The New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt emerged champions of the competition after beating Sunshine Queens of Akure 4-0.

Dare commended the Chairperson of the NWFL board, Aisha Falode, for her effort in taking the female league to the next level.

“I am impressed with what I saw today (Sunday). It is purely female professional football at its best.

“You will recall that I watched the last NWFL Super Four final at the Agege Stadium in Lagos, where I saw a great exhibition of talents.

“I want to congratulate the overall winners and those who will represent us for the first time in the CAF Women’s Champions League.

“I urge them to be our worthy representatives by winning the maiden trophy of the CAF Champions League.

“They should not forget that we have a track record in female football in Africa, where we remain a dominant force.

“We can extend the dominance from the national team to the club level,” the minister said.(NAN)

