Sports minister hails Pinnick on FIFA election

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has congratulated NFF president, Amaju Pinnick on his election into FIFA council.

Dare said this a statement by his Special Adviser (Media), John Joshua-Akanji on Friday Abuja.

Pinnick was elected into FIFA council on Friday at CAF 43 general meeting Rabat, Morocco,
winning by 43 votes to his opponent’s eight votes.

Dare described as an opportunity for Nigeria and indeed Africa to contribute to administration of world football.

The minister charged Pinnick to use his position to reposition Nigerian and African football.

“This is an opportunity to use your new position to make Nigerian, African and World football great again and make it better than you met it.

“This is the reward of work and unity of purpose. We are better off when we support our collective aspirations for the development of our great . This is an honour well deserved,” he said.

The minister had recently declared Federal Government’s support for Pinnick’s bid.

Dare thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, the Foreign Affairs ministry, football stakeholders and Nigerians for making the dream a reality.

Pinnick becomes the third Nigerian after late Orok Oyo Orok and Dr Amos Adamu to occupy the FIFA council seat.(NAN)

