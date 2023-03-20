Sports Minister Dare, Nwankwo Kanu bag International prestigious awards

By Emmanuel Afonne

The President of the Republic of Maldives, Ibrahim Solih, has showered encomiums on the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, for the huge impact he has made in sports since he assumed duty.

Solih made the remark at the Maldives 2023 Sports Awards, where the Nigerian Sports Minister received a ‘Special Recognition Award’ for his huge contribution to sports in Nigeria and Africa.

A statement issued on Sunday by Toyin Ibitoye, Special Assistant to the Minister on Media, quoted the Maldives president as saying that Dare’s giant strides in sports were a big plus to Nigeria and Africa.

“I congratulate the Sports Minister of Nigeria and I want people to know that we followed his progress over a period of time before deciding to honour him with this Award.

“We believe his positive steps will continue to boost sports in Nigeria in the years to come.”

The Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, Republic of Maldives, Ahmed Mahloof, also stated that the award was a reward for Dare’s hard work within a short time in office.

Some global sports personalities were also conferred with Sports Icons Awards at the ceremony held on Saturday.

Nigerian football legend, Nwankwo Kanu, was top on the list of the icons recognised at the event.

Others were Italy’s 2006 World Cup-winning captain, Fabio Cannavaro, and England’s ex-international goalkeeper, David James.

In his response, Dare thanked the organisers of the event, saying the recognition is a challenge to him to do more in any capacity he might find himself.

“It is important to also state that Nigerian youths should always put in efforts to make an impact in every area they find themselves because you don’t know who is watching.

“This is a good one for Nigeria, especially with Kanu also recognised in the sports icon category,” he added.

A total of 108 people received awards in 18 categories, including national athletes of Maldives.

The Award ceremony was also graced by the Chief of Staff to the Honourable Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Alhaji Abba Yola, and Managing Director and CEO of Premium Trust Bank, Emmanuel Emefienim.

Others at the occasion were the Director of Federations and Elite Athletes Department of the Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, Dr Simon Ebhojiaye, and the Chief Executive Officer of Afri Kings Homes, Mr Kingsley Awodi.

A retired Director, General Services, National Youth Service Corps, Mr Emmanuel Attah, and some aides of the Sports Minister, also attended the event. (NAN)