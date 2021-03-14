Sports Minister congratulates Ajayi on election as new Ondo FA Chairman

March 14, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Sports 0



Minister of Youth and , Dare, has congratulated Mr  Dele Ajayi on election as Chairman of Ondo State Football Association.

Dare, who was in Akure for a two-day programme, organised by Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), met with Ajayi, on in Akure.

He urged Ajayi be magnanimous in victory and carry all stakeholders along in moving forward in state.

Minister said that office would always open all stakeholders with genuine love for the development of youths through grassroots .

In remarks, Ajayi thanked the minister for the various  intervention programmes put in place by ministry take the youth off the street.

He also appreciated the minister for the support given to the President, Amaju Pinnick, on his election into Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Executive Council. (NAN)

Tags: , , ,