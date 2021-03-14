The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has congratulated Mr Dele Ajayi on his election as Chairman of Ondo State Football Association.

Dare, who was in Akure for a two-day programme, organised by Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), met with Ajayi, on Sunday in Akure.

He urged Ajayi to be magnanimous in victory and carry all stakeholders along in moving sports activities forward in the state.

The Minister said that his office would always remain open to all stakeholders with genuine love for the development of youths through grassroots sports.

In his remarks, Ajayi thanked the minister for the various sports intervention programmes put in place by his ministry to take the youth off the street.

He also appreciated the minister for the support given to the NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, on his election into Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Executive Council. (NAN)

