Sports festival: Ekiti athletes must intensify training for good outing, says GM, Sports Council

March 19, 2021



The General , Sports Council, Deji Samo, has charged the state athletes to up their  trainings ahead of the National Sports Festival coming up in Benin, Edo.

Samo gave the admonition during a meeting with the  directors and coaches on Friday in Ado-.

“Following the news received from the national body National Sports Festival, Edo 2020, has now been scheduled to hold between April 2 and April 14, it is imperative that our athletes intensify their trainings and preparations, because the chosen date is just around the corner.

“Although the athletes continued to train despite the event being postponed a few times, we must intensify efforts and be well prepared to excel in the sports fiesta,” the General said.

Samo said that he  had earlier expressed  his worries about   the event getting postponed over .

He said, “Now that a definite date had been announced, we are happy and we are fully prepared to take our chances at the event.”

He said that he was confident  in the of the state contingent that they would   perform creditably well during the festival.

He stressed the importance of winning, stating that it can only be achieved through adequate preparations .

“Adequate preparation is very germane in the quest for success. The reason we to adequately prepare.

“I want to reiterate the of Gov. Kayode Fayemi- led administration to the development of sports in the state.

“To this, the governor has instructed welfare of  the athletes and  the coaches be prioritised and urged the athletes to put in a good performance and make the state proud at the event,’’ he said.

Samo urged the coaches to vigorous training regimens to get their athletes in good form and well prepared to laurels in the sports festival.

The Director of Coaches, Isiaka Oluyemi, spoke on behalf of , promised that they would the state wins more medal in the tournament. (NAN)

