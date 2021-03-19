The General Manager, Ekiti Sports Council, Chief Deji Samo, has charged the state athletes to keep up their trainings ahead of the National Sports Festival coming up in Benin, Edo.

Samo gave the admonition during a meeting with the directors and coaches on Friday in Ado-Ekiti.

“Following the news received from the national body that the National Sports Festival, Edo 2020, has now been scheduled to hold between April 2 and April 14, it is imperative that our athletes intensify their trainings and preparations, because the chosen date is just around the corner.

“Although the athletes have continued to train despite the event being postponed a few times, we must intensify efforts and be well prepared to excel in the sports fiesta,” the General Manager said.

Samo said that he had earlier expressed his worries about the event getting postponed over time.

He said, “Now that a definite date had been announced, we are happy and we are fully prepared to take our chances at the event.”

He said that he was confident in the ability of the state contingent that they would perform creditably well during the festival.

He stressed the importance of winning, stating that it can only be achieved through adequate preparations .

“Adequate preparation is very germane in the quest for success. The reason we have to adequately prepare.

“I want to reiterate the commitment of Gov. Kayode Fayemi- led administration to the development of sports in the state.

“To this, the governor has instructed that the welfare of the athletes and the coaches be prioritised and urged the athletes to put in a good performance and make the state proud at the event,’’ he said.

Samo urged the coaches to ensure vigorous training regimens to get their athletes in good form and well prepared to win laurels in the sports festival.

The Director of Coaches, Isiaka Oluyemi, who spoke on behalf of others, promised that they would ensure the state wins more medal in the tournament. (NAN)

