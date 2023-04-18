Sports fans commend FCT, FA over  Bwari township stadium renovation

By Veronica Dariya

Some sports fans in Bwari Area Council , Abuja, have commended the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Football Association (FA) for renovating the Bwari Township mini-stadium.

Some fans who spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday, said the facility had renewed the hope of the people sports development in the area.

Mr Isaac Mbanefo, a football enthusiast said that the initiative was laudable.

“ I am so excited this has been has been achieved. The ambience is comforting and you can see the caliber of people here.

“Most of us came from outside Bwari town just to watch whatever sporting activity is taking place here.

“I commend the government for this intervention. With this more youths will be interested in sports now,’’ he said.

Mr Aigbe John said that the facility would help in the development of sports at the grassroots.

He urged the FCT administration as well as the council administration, to ensure that the facility was maintained and managed appropriately to give room for decorum.

Abdul Mahmoud, a footballer in the area, also commended the intervention and said that distance should not hinder activities at the stadium.

He urged football lovers at local and international levels, to visit the facility during sporting activities.

NAN reports that the mini-stadium was renovated by the FCT Football Association (FA), as one of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) Projects.

The facility has a hybrid artificial grass, a pavilion capacity to seat over 3,000 fans as well as a perimeter fence and media facility.

The stadium is home to Hypebuzz FC, Abuja, as approved by the Nigeria National League (NNL)

NAN also reports that the Chairman of FCT FA, Adam Mohammed and Chairman, Bwari Area Council, John Gabaya, while on a tour of the stadium, had assured of a standard structure. (NAN)