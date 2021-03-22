Sports fans can’t watch 20th NSF events live, organisers say

Sports fans hoping to watch games of the rescheduled 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) will have the to so, the organisers announced on Monday.

Philip Shaibu, Chairman of the festival’s Local Organising Committee (LOC) and also Governor of Edo, disclosed at a news conference in Benin.

“The decision was taken as a measure to prevent the spread of the games,” he said.

The LOC chairman however pointed out that other channels where the games could be watched by spectators have been put in place.

“Television stations will be beaming the games , while social channels among others will also be -streaming the games.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 20th NSF tagged “Edo 2020” has been rescheduled to take place from April 2 to April 14 after postponements.(NAN)

