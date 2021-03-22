Sports fans hoping to watch live games of the rescheduled 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) will not have the opportunity to do so, the organisers announced on Monday.

Philip Shaibu, Chairman of the festival’s Local Organising Committee (LOC) and also Deputy Governor of Edo, disclosed this at a news conference in Benin.

“The decision was taken as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the games,” he said.

The LOC chairman however pointed out that other channels where the games could be watched live by spectators have been put in place.

“Television stations will be beaming the games live, while social media channels among others will also be live-streaming the games.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 20th NSF tagged “Edo 2020” has been rescheduled to take place from April 2 to April 14 after several postponements.(NAN)

