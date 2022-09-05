Spiritual awakening critical for national transformation, devt.- NBTS President



By Akeem Abas

Rev. Emiola Nihinlola, the President, Nigerian Baptist Theological Seminary (NBTS), Ogbomoso, says spiritual awakening is critical for the transformation and development of all spheres of Nigeria life.



Nihinlola said this on Monday in Ogbomoso at a news conference to herald the 2022 NBTS Minister’s Conference.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 62nd edition of the minister’s conference with the theme “Crying for Spiritual Awakening” is scheduled to hold from Sept. 12 to Sept.15.



NAN reports that Nihinlola is a professor of Christian Theological Studies; Chairman, Association for Christian Theological Education in Africa (ACTEA) and Director, International Council for Higher Education, West Africa Network.



Nihinlola listed some factors responsible for the current hardship as leadership deceit, failure and lack of fear of God among citizens.



The NBTS leader said that everyday life in Nigeria was now characterized by insecurity, kidnapping, banditry, corruption, inflation and poverty.



He expressed concern over the lingering industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in the past six months, adding Nigerians youths were now migrating to UK, U.S. and several others in their hundreds.



The religious leader also spoke on the political uncertainties, lack of internal democracy within parties and politicization of religions as the people prepare for the 2023 general elections.



“Let us face it, the social vices which have made life difficult and unbearable in Nigeria are signs of moral and spiritual decay.



“Our spirit yearns for awakening and renewal for the sake of peace, progress, transformation and development.



“Spiritual awakening is thus critical for the transformation and development of all spheres of Nigerian life: secular, religious, education, politics/corporate governance, science/technology, etc,” he said.



Nihinlola, who acknowledged that the root cause of the problems was sin, urged Nigerians to be spiritually awakened as a way of seeking God’s intervention.



“Righteousness exalts a nation, sin is a reproach to any people” (Prov. 14:34).

“The Spirit of God is calling us to embrace truth, righteousness and justice so as to experience peace, sanity and progress,” he quoted from the Bible.



Speaking on the conference, he said that the issue of spiritual awakening would be discussed with various features and sessions including praise and worship; prayer, bible study, and devotional messages.



The NBTS leader said the conference was an important occasion where ministers are taught, trained and equipped for service as well as leadership through devotional, academic and professional activities.



“Such ministries will bless Nigeria to experience spiritual renewal, peaceful coexistence, social harmony, economic buoyancy and political stability,” he said.



He said that all gospel ministers including participants, staff and graduates would be renewed to lead exemplary, God-fearing lifestyle needed for the church to transform people and develop society.



Nihinlola said that the gospel ministers would help support church members, workers and officers in their aspiration for spiritual awakening in the world today with particular focus on Nigerian society.



He said that the conference would be attended by students, staff, alumni of the Seminary and for all gospel ministers across Nigeria and beyond.



Nihinlola said that all appropriate and adequate arrangements including necessary safety and security measures have been made for the conference.



NAN reports that NBTS was established in 1898 by the Southern Baptist Convention of the U.S. for Christian education and leadership training.



The NBTS is the first tertiary institution to award degrees in Nigeria, the Bachelor of Theology degree in 1948 and remained the premier theological institution of the Nigerian Baptist Convention(NBC).



Expected at the conference are Rev. (Dr) Israel Akanji, the NBC President; Rev. (Dr)Yusuf Gwada, NBC Chairman and Brother Gbile Akanni, Peace House, Gboko;

Others are Rev. Segun Babalola, Chairman, Ogbomoso Baptist Conference; and Rev. Segun Omotosho.(NAN)



