Spelling competition is aim to rejuvenate education – Buni

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, said the “Spelling Bee” competition has been organised for students of private and public schools, as part of effort to reinvigorate the education in the state.

Buni stated this in a statement by his Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, on Wednesday in Damaturu.

He described the just concluded competition, hosted by the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) for post insurgency recovery programme, as a positive development.

“This development is in conformity with our strive to rejuvenate education in the state,’’ he said.

Buni congratulated Asmau Idriss and Zakariyya Abdullahi, winners of the spelling competition in the state.

He said although winners had emerged, there were no losers because participation in the maiden edition of the competition makes all participants as winners.

“I want to specially appreciate the organisers for complementing government efforts and making the event attractive, transparent and open to every student who is interested and with the zeal to participate,’’ he said.

The governor pledged to support every effort geared towards expanding the horizon of students, and adding value to educational development in the state.

“It is gratifying that students from 41 public and private schools have actively participated and performed creditably well in this event.

“Similarly, the winners who are said to be from public schools in Fika and Yusufari local government areas reflect and justify government’s investment in education and the success of the state of emergency launched on education by this administration.

“I understand there are plans to organise essay writing competition for our students, this is a welcome development and government will continue to support such initiatives,’’ he said.

The governor urged the organisers to liaise with the state ministry of education in subsequent competitions to support, expand and accommodate more students.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the spelling bee competition was organised by the Intellectual Potential Initiative (IPI) and sponsored by SEMA. (NAN)

