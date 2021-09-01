Spelling competition is aim to rejuvenate education – Buni

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, said the “Spelling Bee” competition has been organised for students of private and public schools, as part of effort to reinvigorate education state.

Buni stated this a statement by his Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, on Wednesday Damaturu.

He described just concluded competition, hosted by State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) for post insurgency recovery programme, as a positive development.

“This development is conformity with our strive to rejuvenate education state,’’ he said.

Buni congratulated Asmau Idriss and Zakariyya Abdullahi, winners of spelling competition state.

 He said although winners had emerged, there were no losers because participation the maiden edition of the competition makes all participants as winners.

“I want to specially appreciate the organisers for complementing government efforts and the event attractive, transparent and open to every student who is interested and with the zeal to participate,’’ he said.

The governor pledged to support every effort geared towards expanding the horizon of students, and adding value to educational development the state.

 “It is gratifying that students from 41 public and private schools have actively participated and performed creditably well this event.

“Similarly, the winners who are said to be from public schools Fika and Yusufari local government areas reflect and justify government’s investment education and the success of the state of emergency launched on education by this administration.

 “I understand there are plans to organise essay writing competition for our students, this is a welcome development and government will continue to support such initiatives,’’ he said.

The governor urged the organisers to liaise with the state ministry of education subsequent competitions to support, expand and accommodate more students.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the spelling bee competition was organised by the Intellectual Potential Initiative (IPI) and sponsored by SEMA. (NAN)

