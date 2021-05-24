Speed limit advocacy yielding positive results in Bauchi -FRSC

 The Federal Safety (FRSC) says the 30 kilometres per hour speed limit advocacy motorists was yielding positive results  in Bauchi .

Mr Yusuf Abdullahi, Sector Commander of FRSC in Bauchi,  disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday Bauchi.

He said all the motorists  visited on the speed limit admired the of the commission and pledged  their .

NAN recalls FRSC had on May 17, embarked on an advocacy programme to sensitise users and other stakeholders in the on the need to adhere to a speed limit of 30 kilometres per hour in urban or built up areas all categories of vehicles.

According to FRSC,  speeding   responsible about 30 per cent of crashes in Nigeria, hence the need to the 6th United Nations Global Safety Week  to advocate safer streets motoring by making 30 km/h speed limits the norm cities.

Abdullahi  said  “honestly, the programme was quite productive in the sense that all the people we visited admired the of the and pledged their , particularly, the Bauchi Local Government Area chairman.

“He was happy and said whenever he finds himself in the midst of people, he will lend his voice to the 30 kilometers per hour speed limit.

“Also, the Ciroma of  Bauchi,  who next to the Emir of Bauchi also pledged his and he said there need for general awareness so that all hands will be on the deck for speed to be controlled on our public roads.

“He admitted that most of the crashes that occur on our roads are as a result of carelessness and  speeding and for that, he will also give the advocacy a wider scope so message will get to the grassroots.”

Abdullahi also explained commission also visited three major motor parks in the , where drivers promised to educate their colleagues on the need to comply with the traffic rules in that regard.

He listed the motor parks visited to include Awala Motor park, Muda Lawal and State Urban Mass Transit (Yankari) respectively.

The FRSC sector commander called for all hands to be on the deck in order to achieve maximum safety, adding that road safety a collective responsibility. (NAN)

