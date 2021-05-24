The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says the 30 kilometres per hour speed limit advocacy for motorists was yielding positive results in Bauchi State.

Mr Yusuf Abdullahi, Sector Commander of FRSC in Bauchi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday Bauchi.

He said all the motorists visited on the speed limit admired the effort of the commission and pledged their support.

NAN recalls that the FRSC had on May 17, embarked on an advocacy programme to sensitise road users and other stakeholders in the state on the need to adhere to a speed limit of 30 kilometres per hour in urban or built up areas for all categories of vehicles.

According to FRSC, speeding is responsible for about 30 per cent of crashes in Nigeria, hence the need to use the 6th United Nations Global Road Safety Week to advocate for safer streets motoring by making 30 km/h speed limits the norm for cities.

Abdullahi said “honestly, the programme was quite productive in the sense that all the people we visited admired the effort of the corps and pledged their support, particularly, the Bauchi Local Government Area chairman.

“He was happy and said whenever he finds himself in the midst of people, he will lend his voice to the 30 kilometers per hour speed limit.

“Also, the Ciroma of Bauchi, who is next to the Emir of Bauchi also pledged his support and he said there is need for general awareness so that all hands will be on the deck for speed to be controlled on our public roads.

“He admitted that most of the crashes that occur on our roads are as a result of carelessness and speeding and for that, he will also give the advocacy a wider scope so that the message will get to the grassroots.”

Abdullahi also explained that the commission also visited three major motor parks in the state, where drivers promised to educate their colleagues on the need to comply with the traffic rules in that regard.

He listed the motor parks visited to include Awala Motor park, Muda Lawal and State Urban Mass Transit (Yankari) respectively.

The FRSC sector commander called for all hands to be on the deck in order to achieve maximum safety, adding that road safety is a collective responsibility. (NAN)

