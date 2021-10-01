Speech: Lagos PDP urges support for Buhari

The PDP in Lagos State has urged Nigerians and ethnic nationalities  to support  President Muhammadu Buhari in  executing Federal Government’s  dialogue-based solutions to  legitimate grievances.

The PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr Taofik Gani, gave the advise in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, while reacting to the President’s 61st Independence Day Broadcast on Friday.

NAN recalls that the president in broadcast to the nation,  stressed the need for a peaceful and Nigeria.

He said that government was ready to arrest and prosecute all persons initiating violence through words and actions.

The president, who also promised to work on dialogue-based solution to address legitimate grievances, added  that administration would continue to protect the nation’s democracy.

Gani said: “What we can do is to encourage ourselves to support the President,  based on these independence day declarations.

“We should  obey the clarion call that Nigeria belongs to us all. If it breaks, we no other place to go. We must give the president the benefit of doubt.

The PDP spokesman said that peaceful and Nigeria remained key to national and development.

He urged the president to intensify  efforts at ending unnecessary killings across the country and bringing those involved to book.

“However, the president must activate the actual dialogue activities to tackle insecurity. This is what we need at this to give hope to Nigerians.

“We encourage all ethnic nationals to support the president, especially on using dialogue based solution to addressing  legitimate grievances in the country.

“The president  declared it on this Independence Day broadcast, he needs a line to put the actions in place.”

He, however, urged the president to give true hope to Nigerians by walking the talk to  end security challenges that will restore confidence of  Nigerians.

President Buhari in speech, highlighted various achievement in infrastructure, agriculture, ICT, economic diversification, economy, local oil refinery, enhancement of pharmaceutical company,  and fight against terrorism among others. (NAN)

