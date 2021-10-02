Speech: Buhari is a committed leader – Sajoh

Malam Ahmad Sajoh, a public commentator, has said that the independent speech by President Muhammadu Buhari, potrayed his unwavering commitment to provide quality leadership in the country.

Sajoh, a former Adamawa Commissioner for Information and Strategy, gave the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday in Maiduguri.

He described Buhari as honest and down to earth when he accepted that the past 18 months were difficult for everyone.

“That is the mark of a committed leader, accepting challenges of the moment demonstrates commitment to solve them.

“The central theme of the address is hope. The hope that Nigeria will surely overcome her challenges.

“The hope that our resilience as a people can concur our misfortunes, and in our diversity lies the seeds of our unity,” he said.

He said that the president’s speech centred around the subject of our unity very convincingly drawing from history and connecting to our challenges of today.

The president, he said, expressed his optimism that the things that bond us together would surely defeat the forces of division within our polity.

He said that Buhari did well in giving account of the COVID-19 and measures adopted to combat the pandemic, adding that the president leveraged on his diplomatic skills to put the moral burden for securing the world population on rich nations, thereby ensuring unhindered access to vaccines.

On inflation, he said, the president showed concerned as a leader and outlined strategies to address the problem.

“In all the president really kept the flame of hope burning, and that was the essence of the speech and the message that came to the fore,” he said.

Sajoh urged Nigerians to be more patriotic, committed and support the leadership towards building a prosperous nation. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...