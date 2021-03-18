Health specialists have emphasised the imperatives of community engagement as key in achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Nigeria.

They made the submission at the 2021 Abuja Summit on Community and UHC, with theme: Universal Health Coverage by 2030: Driving the Agenda with Community at the centre.

Mr Onoriode Ezire, Senior Health Specialist, said that community engagement by policy makers and health providers was vital in achieving universal health coverage.

Ezire, who reiterated the need for community partnership in line with the aim of UHC of not leaving anyone behind.

“If you must achieve UHC, you must engage and empower the community,” he said.

The health specialist, who decried the low performance of Nigeria in universal health coverage, said the country was still at less than five per cent, 20 years after the launch of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

“NHIS, though was launched more than 20 years ago, it is still less than five per cent in Nigeria,” he said

Also speaking, Dr Ahmed Danfulani, Director, FCT Health Insurance Scheme (FHIS), said that engagement with traditional rulers, religious leaders and youths was paramount in achieving universal health coverage.

Danfulani, who commended the Nigerian Network of Religious leaders Living with or Personally Affected by HIV/AIDS (NINERELA+) for the summit, said that religious leaders were sacrosanct in moulding policies and attitudes of their followers.

Earlier, Ms Amber Erinmwinhe, National Coordinator, NINERELA+ expressed gratitude to all that honoured their invitation.



Erinmwinhe reiterated the commitment of the group in creating awareness on universal health coverage to enable people know their health rights.

She explained that they would continue to partner with relevant bodies as Christian Aid UK, Nigeria in advancing universal health coverage for Nigerians. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

