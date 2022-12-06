SPECIAL INVESTIGATIVE PANEL ON OIL THEFT/LOSSES IN NIGERIA

CALL FOR MEMORANDA

The Federal Government has set up a Panel to investigate the menace of crude oil theft and losses in all its ramifications including, illegal connections to pipelines, pipeline vandalism, product diversion, illegal bunkering, excess loading, illegal refining, manipulation of lifting approvals, abandonment of Wellheads, manipulation of records and other related issues. The Panel has commenced its sitting.

2. Accordingly, the Panel invites Memoranda from Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Corporate Bodies, Communities and all interested Individuals and Groups that would aid the Panel in its assignment and in proffering lasting solution to the menace. Memoranda should be concise and precise, analyse the issues and itemize recommendations.

3. Ten (10) Nos Hard copies as well as soft copy of Memorandum should be submitted physically or by courier, to:

The Chairman,

Special Investigative Panel on Oil Theft/Losses in Nigeria,

C/O Office of the National Security Adviser,

Three Arms Zone,

Abuja

Telephone: 07034551114 (for enquiries only)

4. Memoranda should be submitted within 2 weeks from the date of the publication of this notice.

Secretary

Special Investigative Panel on Oil Theft/Losses in Nigeria