Special Duties Ministry, RAPSON collaborate to tackle community violence, human security

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, George Akume, says his ministry is set to convene a conference in order to properly tackle the issue of community violence prevention and human security.

The Minister who disclosed this on Friday in Abuja said his Ministry is collaborating with the Risk and Accident Prevention Society of Nigeria (RAPSON) to bring together role players in violence prevention to share ideas on improving community safety and human security.

According to him, the 3-day conference with the theme,”Strategizing for Community Safety,” which is slated for 24th to 26th is aimed at supporting goals of community safety and human security management that will positively contribute to the fight against violent crimes, unnecessary deaths and human suffering.

He noted,”I strongly believe that this conference will enhance the supporting goals of community safety and human security management and that the various outcomes will positively contribute to the fight against violent crimes which, sadly result in unnecessary deaths and human suffering.

“We recognize the need for a paradigm shift in security and safety mànagement that emphasizes community oriented and people centered approach.

“Community violence prevention and human security programme is needed in response to the complexity and the interrelatedness of both old and new security threats, from chronic and persistent poverty to ethnic violence, human trafficking, climate change, health pandemics, terrorism, and sudden economic and financial downturns.

“Such threats tend to acquire nationwide dimensions and move beyond traditional notions of security that focus on military aggressions alone.”

Akume stressed that community violence prevention and human security is required as a comprehensive approach that utilizes the wide range of new opportunities to tackle such threats in an integrated manner.

He pointed out that security threats cannot be tackled through conventional mechanisms alone, adding that they require a new consensus that acknowledges the linkages and the interdependencies between human development, human rights and national security.

The Minister noted that the existing security system is not designed to prevent and deal effectively with the new types of security threats.

“Putting human security on the security agenda would inspire concern for vulnerable groups during conflict and amplify support for protecting all human rights.

“It is for this reason that my ministry in collaboration with the Risk and Accident Prevention Society of Nigeria (RAPSON) put together this conference to properly tackle the issue of community violence prevention and human security, ” he said.

He also reiterated the commitment of the President Buhari’s administration to achieving the three points agenda of security, corruption, and the economy.

He said the government cannot do it alone and therefore called on stakeholders, traditional and religious leaders, CSOs, security agencies, among others to support the government to make a faster progress in this area.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), RAPSON, Engr. Ben Koko Odofure in his remark noted that security is all about the state, but lamented the fact that the people that have this issue of security have never been carried along.

He expressed optimism that bringing people together to discuss their own security issues is very important.

Odofure thanked the ministry and the Minister for allowing this to happen and for RAPSON to partner with the ministry.

He pointed out that if the people in the local level plan with the government on security issues, the implementation will be very easy.