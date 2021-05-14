The Special Adviser to Nasarawa Governor on Erosion Control and Waste Management, Alhaji Hashimu Jibrin-Gurku, has called on Muslim clerics to pray for the peace and development of the state.

Jibrin-Gurku made the call while addressing Islamic clerics from Karu Local Government Area of the state, who paid him sallah homage in his residence.

Jibrin-Gurku, a former member representing Karu/ Gitata constituency at the state legislature, said that prayers were key to success.

He thanked them for the visit while assuring them of his support for their work.

“I want to urge you and other clerics to continue to pray for the unity, peace, progress and development of the country as peace is a necessity for the development of any society.

“Peace is priceless and non-negotiable,” he said.

Jibrin Gurku urged Muslims and other Nigerians to use the lesson learnt during the Ramadan to foster peace and unity.

“Let’s continue to imbibe the spirit of love, tolerance, forgiveness, among other lessons learnt during the Ramadan to foster peace and unity in the country,” he added.

He also called on the people of the state to support President Muhammadu Buhari, Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa and other leaders to succeed.

“His Excellency, Gov. Sule is doing his best in almost all sectors of the economy, touching the lives of the people positively.

“Let’s us continue to pray and support the governor to succeed as this will enable us to enjoy more dividends of democracy, ” he added.

The special adviser urged Nigerians to live in peace, be their brother’s keepers, be law abiding and tolerate one another, irrespective of their affiliations.

Earlier, Ustaz Habu Ango-Gurku, the Chairman Council of Ulamas (Islamic clerics), Gurku Community, said that the visit was to identify and rejoice with the special adviser on the successful completion of the Ramadan fasting.

The leader of the delegation has assured the former lawmaker of their support for government’s policies and programmes, (NAN)

