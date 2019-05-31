Speakership: You’re good neighbours, former Imo Speaker tells Yorubas

The former Imo House of Assembly Speaker, Amaechi Nwoha, says the Yoruba Youth Movement (YYM) are not only agents of national cohesion and unity but good neighbours to the South-East.Nwoha said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja while reacting to the Group’s endorsement of Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba for Speaker.

Nwoha, who is also the director for Contact and Mobilisation, South-East Equity Alliance (SEA), said that such gesture was key to indivisible Nigeria, promising that they were ready to extend hands of fellowship.He said that their endorsement of Nwajiuba and South-East for the Speakership was in tune with the federal character principle and natural justice.

“We from the South East shall not hesitate to extend our hands of fellowship to these our brothers.“They stand for truth and equity in a nation of diversity like Nigeria and such must be commended,” Nwoha said.The former Speaker described Nwajiuba as a gentleman with bold heart and legislative experience to advance the unity of Nigeria.

He commended YYK for the courage to speak the truth aimed at balancing political power equation.According to him, truth is an open wound that only conscience can heal.

He said that the South-East would continue to partner with neighbours in making Nwajiuba Speakership realisable.NAN reports that a Pan-yoruba political group, the Yoruba Youth Movement (YYM) on Thursday endorsed Mr Emeka Nwajiuba as Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives.

A statement by YYM Chairman, Mr Kola Kayode in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, said the YYM decided on Nwajiuba in the interest of balancing the equation among the six geo-political zones of the country. (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

