Speakership: Feel free to work for APC aspirants, PDP Caucus tells members

The PDP House of Reps Caucus has endorsed what it called its members decision to work with Speakership aspirants from the ruling party. Minority Leader, Honourable Leo Ogor, who disclosed this in a statement emailed to Newsdiaryonline added that this decision allows “all who feel thus inclined, the freedom to attend all meetings, participate in campaigns, strategy sessions and other activities of any Speakership aspirant of their choice.” He said the decision was taken in the national interest.

The statement titled: ‘PDP Members Now Free To Join Gbaja, Bago And Other Speakership Aspirants’ Campaign Teams, In The National Interest’ reads thus:

“Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives heartily felicitate with all our Muslim brothers and sisters in the National Assembly and across the entire length and breadth of our great country, Nigeria as they celebrate Eid El Fitri.

“After the focused and exacting spiritual discipline that the fasting in the holy month of Ramadan entails, it is our fervent wish that the collective supplications to our Almighty Creator over the fate of our nation, the growth of its democracy and welfare of citizens become a reality.

“May good deeds and the virtues of love, tolerance, empathy and other noble attributes of Prophet Muhammed (S.A.W.) continue to grow and flourish among the entire populace so that we can all reach out to one another in the true pursuit of peace, unity and progress.

“While the nation looks forward to the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly, the PDP House Caucus is leaving no stone unturned in furtherance of its resolute determination to proactively decide the final outcome of the ongoing contest for leadership of the House in ways that would ultimately ensure that the people’s will ultimately prevails.

“While we further our unflinching commitment to the principles and ethos of democracy, the PDP House Caucus has endorsed its members’ decision to work with Speakership aspirants from the ruling party, thereby allowing all who feel thus inclined, the freedom to attend all meetings, participate in campaigns, strategy sessions and other activities of any Speakership aspirant of their choice.

“While the PDP House Caucus has taken the decision with clear focus on the national interest as well as the future strategic goals of our party, we are not unaware that a few may unfortunately feel inclined to go overboard, nibbling dangerously at carrots dangled before them without adequately heeding appropriate guidelines.

“Nonetheless, such risks have to be taken occasionally as part of sacrifice for the national interest – an overriding consideration for us in our great party.

“The PDP House Caucus wishes all Muslims across Nigeria and the entire world, the infinite grace and enduring mercies of Almighty Allah on this joyous occasion of Eid El Fitri.”

