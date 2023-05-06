Speakership: Betara remains unbeatable, says Gudaji

By Chimezie Godfrey

Leading aspirant for the Speakership seat of the House of Representatives, Hon Muktar Aliyu Betara remains unbeatable in the race for the Speakership of the House of Representatives.

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon Mohammed Gudaji Kazaure in a goodwill made this known during the unveiling ceremony of the Speakership aspiration of Hon Yusuf Adamu Gagdi held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

He described Betara as a man with tremendous goodwill that could easily sweep the race for the Speakership of the 10th Assembly.

The Jigawa born politician recalled that Betara singlehandedly influenced the votes that led to the emergence of Yakubu Dogara and his successor, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila as Speakers of the House of Representatives in the 8th and 9th Assemblies.

He maintained that Betara who chairs the House committee on Appropriation remains indispensable as far as the race for the speakership of the 10th Assembly is concerned.

He advised Gagdi to strike a deal with Betara to decide on which of them would succeed the outgoing Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

He said: “The truth is Betara is the major contender in this race. If he is with Gagdi, he would win 100 percent. They understand each other. They Know each other. Betara is a good man, he is a very gentleman who is always calm and silent. The only thing with him is that he doesn’t know how to say no.

“For me, we need a Speaker who would say no. I advice members to vote for Gagdi. I am planning to go and meet Betara and tell him to come and join Gagdi. Betara deserves the Speakership seat which he is now trying to take.”

Kazaure who warned the APC leadership against imposition of Speakership candidate on the House described Betara as the father of the House that is well liked and admired by the entire members of the House of Representatives.