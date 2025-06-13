Speakers task elites on national renewal 

Nigerians from various sectors on Thursday called on the elite class to champion transformational leadership for inclusive economic growth and sustainable national development.

By Grace Alegba

Nigerians from various sectors on Thursday called on the elite class to champion transformational leadership for inclusive economic growth and sustainable national development.

This appeal came during ‘The Summit ’25’, a virtual conference by the Institute for National Transformation (INT), with the theme “Elites: Architects of Change.”

The event featured experts in economics, education, media, entertainment, and politics, who stressed the urgent need for value-driven leadership across Nigeria.

Speakers urged elites to abandon selfish pursuits and instead drive a culture of public service and national transformation across institutions and communities.

They highlighted the global impact of values-based elites, urging Nigerians in power to emulate such examples across all fields of influence.

Political economist, Prof. Pat Utomi, said elites have a duty to work for the collective good and advance Nigeria’s development agenda.

He encouraged them to join civic groups and apply their influence to uplift their communities and improve governance outcomes.

Pastor and accountant, Ituah Ighodalo, stressed that entrepreneurship must fuel national growth and should not be detached from nation building.

He said wealth creation must go hand-in-hand with creating opportunities and reducing inequality for a more stable society.

Ighodalo noted that entrepreneurship remains vital to job creation and economic transformation when combined with collaboration and good infrastructure.

INT’s Director-General, Prof. Vincent Anigbogu, called on elites to rebuild Nigeria’s moral foundation, quoting the national anthem and biblical references.

He said national progress demands elites uphold values such as loyalty, compassion, integrity, and excellence in public and private roles.

“We must rebuild the broken walls. Only through moral renewal by elites can Nigeria reach true greatness,” he said.

Transformational strategist, Alero Ayida-Otobo, called for a curriculum overhaul to teach governance, values, and leadership from early education stages.

She warned that without structured value education, children inherit weak national ethics, leaving them ill-prepared to lead effectively.

Ayida-Otobo noted that many elites in governance lack adequate training and urged urgent curriculum reform to address this leadership gap.

Other speakers advocated for a revival of African values, strong institutions, empathy, and long-term planning among Nigeria’s elite class.

They said history shows nations change when courageous elites rise to lead with vision, integrity, and responsibility. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)