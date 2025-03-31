Speakers condemn lynching of travellers

By Oluwaseyi Oduneye-Ogunwomoju

The Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria (CSSLN) on Monday condemned the lynching of 16 travellers accused of possessing dane guns (local firearms).

The Chairman of CSSLN, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin, recalled that the victims were killed by a mob in Uromi, Edo, on March 28, following allegations of firearm possession.

Ogundoyin, who is the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, described the actions of the vigilante group members responsible as barbaric and unjustifiable.

“The Conference decries this act of mob violence as a gross violation of human rights and a serious threat to peace and security.

“Such extrajudicial killings undermine the rule of law and contribute to the erosion of societal values.

“We commend the prompt response of the Edo State Government and security agencies in addressing the situation.

“We urge them to intensify efforts to ensure those responsible for this heinous act are swiftly identified, arrested, and prosecuted in accordance with the law,” he said.

Ogundoyin stated that the conference called for proper oversight of community policing structures established by various state governments.

He emphasised the need for local security operatives to act professionally, respect human rights, and adhere to the rule of law.

“Effective oversight will safeguard the integrity of these initiatives and ensure they do not become instruments of injustice.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the deceased. We extend our deepest condolences during this time of grief and stand with them in their loss,” the chairman said. (NAN)